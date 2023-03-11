WASHINGTON (AP)Chris Durkin scored in the 80th minute to help D.C. United gain a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Duncan McGuire found the net in the 53rd minute for Orlando City (1-0-2). Dagur Thórhallsson and Kyle Smith picked up assists on the goal.

D.C. United (1-1-1) scored when Durkin took a pass from Pedro Santos and delivered the equalizer.

United outshot Orlando City 16-9 with a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.

Pedro Gallese finished with four saves for Orlando City. Tyler Miller turned away three shots for United.

Orlando City was the only team that D.C. United beat twice last season. United is 5-1-3 in last nine matches against Orlando City. United ends a streak where it had both scored and conceded at least two goals in its last three home matches dating to last season.

Orlando City lost its final four road matches last season after losing just three times in their first 14.

Both teams next play Saturday. D.C. United travels to play NYCFC and Orlando City hosts Charlotte.

