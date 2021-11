Durant, Harden help Nets rout Magic for 6th win in 7 games

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Kevin Durant scored 30 points and James Harden had his 59th career triple double in the Brooklyn Nets’ 123-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer at 29.5 points per game, made 11 of 12 shots, including both of his 3-point attempts, to help Brooklyn win for the sixth time in seven games. Harden had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to help. The two stars sat out the fourth quarter, with the Nets up 94-75 after three.

LaMarcus Aldridge came off the bench with a big second quarter to put Brooklyn in command. He had 21 points and eight rebounds.

Terrence Ross led Orlando with 17 points.

LAKERS 120, HEAT 117, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Malik Monk scored five of his season-high 27 points in overtime, and Los Angeles rallied from a big deficit in the final minutes of regulation before surging past Miami in overtime.

Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who improved to 2-2 while LeBron James is sidelined by a strained abdominal muscle.

Monk made four 3-pointers, and Anthony Davis had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Los Angeles, which went to overtime for the second consecutive game. The Lakers trailed by nine in the fourth quarter before rallying to beat the Heat, who had won six of eight.

Bam Adebayo scored 28 points before fouling out and Kyle Lowry had 18 points and 11 assists for the Heat, who lost Jimmy Butler to a sprained right ankle in the first half. Butler scored seven points while playing the entire first quarter, but didn’t return for the second.

Tyler Herro scored 27 points, but missed two 3-pointers in the final nine seconds of overtime in Miami’s third loss in four games.

BUCKS 112, KNICKS 100

NEW YORK (AP) – Pat Connaughton scored a season-high 23 points, making three late 3-pointers to swing a wild second half back in Milwaukee’s favor, and the Bucks blew a 24-point lead before beating New York.

Less than a week after the Knicks came from 21 down to win 113-98 at Milwaukee, the Bucks opened a 70-46 cushion midway through the third quarter. But the Knicks’ reserves wiped that away and the game was tied with five minutes to play.

Jrue Holiday scored 18 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks. They won at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Derrick Rose had 22 points and seven assists for New York.

WARRIORS 123, TIMBERWOLVES 110

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Andrew Wiggins dominated his former Timberwolves teammates with a season-high 35 points, leading Golden State past Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 48 points for Minnesota, hitting seven 3-pointers in the Timberwolves’ sixth straight loss.

Stephen Curry scored 25 points after a 50-point masterpiece Monday night against Atlanta. Jordan Poole had 14 points and five rebounds to help Golden State push its NBA-leading record to 10-1.

SUNS 119, TRAIL BLAZERS 109

PHOENIX (AP) – Frank Kaminsky scored a career-high 31 points, Chris Paul added 21 and Phoenix beat Portland for its sixth straight victory.

The 7-foot Kaminsky continued a stellar stretch of play, making up for the recent absence of injured starter Deandre Ayton. Kaminsky has at least 10 points in four of the past five games and was at his best Wednesday, making 12 of 18 shots and grabbing seven rebounds.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 28 points.

HORNETS 118, GRIZZLIES 108

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a season-best 37 points on 13-of-17 shooting and Charlotte beat Memphis to snap a five-game losing streak.

Oubre matched his career high with seven 3-points on nine attempts and broke the franchise record for points off the bench.

Gordon Hayward added 25 points for Charlotte. LaMelo Ball, who was coming off a triple-double of 25 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists Monday night in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, fell just short of his second consecutive triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 32 points, 19 of them in the first quarter, and eight assists.

NUGGETS 101, PACERS 98

DENVER (AP) – Will Barton scored a season-high 30 points, helping to make up for the absence of suspended star Nikola Jokic, and Denver beat Indiana.

Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP, served a one-game suspension for his retaliatory late-game shove Monday night of Markieff Morris following the Miami player’s hard foul to Jokic’s midsection.

Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points for Indiana. Domantas Sabonis added 20 points and 19 rebounds.

CELTICS 104, RAPTORS 88

BOSTON (AP) – Jayson Tatum had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in Boston’s victory over Toronto.

Robert Williams III added 16 points and 13 rebounds, with a career-best eight coming on the offensive glass. Dennis Schroder scored 20 points, Josh Richardson had 15 and Marcus Smart 13.

Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 21 points.

BULLS 117, MAVERICKS 107

CHICAGO (AP) – Zach LaVine scored 23 points and Lonzo Ball made seven of Chicago’s 15 3-pointers, helping the Bulls beat Dalla.

Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan finished with 17 points.

Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Dallas. Luka Doncic finished with 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

WIZARDS 97, CAVALIERS 94

CLEVELAND (AP) – Kyle Kuzma hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds left and Washington scored the final five points to beat Cleveland.

Kuzma scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, including two 3-pointers in the final 26 seconds. Montrezl Harrell led the Wizards with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Ricky Rubio had 20 points for Cleveland.

PISTONS 112, ROCKETS 104

HOUSTON (AP) – Jerami Grant scored a season-high 35 points to help Detroit beat Houston in a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NBA.

Detroit improved to 2-8, and Houston dropped to 1-10.

The meeting was the first between the top two picks in the July draft. Cade Cunningham, Detroit’s choice as the No. 1 pick, had 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Houston’s Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick, had 23 points on 8-of-20 shooting.

SPURS 136, KINGS 117

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Dejounte Murray had 26 points and San Antonio never trailed, overcoming De’Aaron Fox’s season-high 37 points in rolling past Sacramento.

San Antonio hit a season-high 18 3-pointers and snapped a three-game skid at the AT&T Center.

Sacramento has lost three straight and five of seven.

THUNDER 108, PELICANS 100

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Lu Dort scored 27 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24 points and Oklahoma City beat New Orleans for its third straight victory.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 33 points, and Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and 15 rebounds for the NBA-worst Pelicans. They dropped to 1-11 with their eighth straight loss.