Durant, Harden help Nets hand Mavs 5th straight home loss

DALLAS (AP)Kevin Durant scored 24 points, James Harden had 23 points and 12 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat Dallas 102-99 on Tuesday night, handing the Mavericks their fifth consecutive home loss.

The Eastern Conference-leading Nets erased a 17-point third-quarter deficit to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season. Brooklyn squandered a double-digit lead after halftime in a loss to Chicago.

Luka Doncic scored 28 points but had another rough night from 3-point range except for the 30-footer he banked in just before the first-half buzzer. Kristaps Porzingis had 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Harden, who also had nine rebounds, easily beat Doncic one-on-one for a layup and Brooklyn’s biggest lead at 100-97 with 1:23 remaining. The Nets didn’t take their first lead until the middle of the fourth quarter.

Dallas didn’t make a basket after Doncic’s short jumper with 3:51 to go.

LAKERS 117, CELTICS 102

LOS ANGELES (AP) – LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook added 24 points and 11 assists, and Los Angeles beat Boston in the latest chapter of the NBA’s most storied rivalry.

Anthony Davis had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who produced one of their best recent performances in their fourth victory in six games overall. Los Angeles made 56.5% of its shots in the first three quarters and throttled Jayson Tatum’s supporting cast defensively.

Tatum scored 14 of his 34 points in a first-quarter blitz for the Celtics, who dropped to 1-2 on their four-game West Coast trip. Jaylen Brown sat out his third straight game with a strained right hamstring, and nobody else managed more than Robert Williams III’s 13 points for Boston.

Boston and Los Angeles split their season series 1-1 for the fifth straight campaign.

KNICKS 121, SPURS 109

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – R.J. Barrett made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points, and New York beat San Antonio to snap a three-game skid.

Alec Burks scored 18 points, Immanuel Quickley added 16 points and Julius Randle had 15 for the Knicks, who hadn’t won at San Antonio since Jan. 2, 2014.

Derrick White had 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Spurs, who have dropped two straight after a season-long three-game winning streak. Dejounte Murray added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

—

