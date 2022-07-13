CHICAGO (AP)Jhon Duran scored two goals early and the Chicago Fire cruised to a 2-0 victory over Toronto FC on Wednesday night.

Duran scored in the 4th minute and notched a brace in the 16th with his third goal of the season for Chicago (5-10-5).

Gaga Slonina made two saves to earn a clean sheet for the Fire. Quentin Westberg had four saves for Toronto (5-11-4)

Chicago outshot Toronto 12-5 with a 6-2 edge in shots on goal.

