WASHINGTON (AP)Dae Dae Grant’s 18 points helped Duquesne defeat George Washington 93-67 on Saturday.

Grant added six rebounds and five assists for the Dukes (15-8, 5-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Quincy McGriff scored 17 points, going 6 of 9 (5 for 8 from distance). Joe Reece was 6 of 13 shooting (0 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Colonials (11-12, 5-5) were led by Maximus Edwards, who posted 15 points. James Bishop added 10 points for George Washington.

