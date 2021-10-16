Dunniway leads Sac State past Montana 28-21

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Jake Dunniway threw three touchdown passes and Asher O’Hara, Sacramento State’s other quarterback, ran for a score and the Hornets defeated Montana 28-21 on Saturday for their first road win over the Grizzlies.

Dunniway and Jared Gipson had a pair of 24-yard scoring hookups in the third quarter, and Marcus Hawkins picked off Montana quarterback Kris Brown at the goal line as the teams traded turnovers on consecutive plays early in the fourth.

The Hornets’ Chris Miller scored the first touchdown on a 3-yard reception and O’Hara added a 2-yard run for a 14-6 lead at the half.

After Gipson’s first touchdown pass, Brown scored twice and with the help of a two-point conversion tied the game at 21.

The Hornets (4-2, 3-0 Big Sky Conference), are 3-20 all-time against the Grizzlies, and they piled up 456 yards of offense, 302 through the air.

Montana (4-2, 1-2) had 272 yards and had a punt return for a touchdown erased by a penalty.

