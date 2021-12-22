Dunn lifts Robert Morris over St. Francis (PA) 75-67

LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Rasheem Dunn tied his season high with 21 points as Robert Morris snapped a seven-game skid on the road with a 75-67 victory over St. Francis (PA) on Wednesday night.

Matt Mayers finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Colonials (2-9). Enoch Cheeks added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Red Flash (4-7). Myles Thompson added 14 points and Ronell Giles Jr. scored 12.

