HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Robin Duncan’s 15 points helped Vermont defeat Colgate 73-72 on Saturday.

Aaron Deloney made two free throws to give Vermont a 73-69 lead with 10 seconds remaining. Colgate’s Oliver Lynch-Daniels hit a 3-pointer with four seconds to go before Vermont was able to run out the clock.

Duncan added nine rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts (6-7). Matt Veretto scored 14 points, with four 3-pointers, and added six rebounds. Deloney made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.

The Raiders (6-6) were led by Keegan Records, who posted 22 points and three blocks. Tucker Richardson added 17 points and two steals for Colgate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.