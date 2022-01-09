Ducks-Red Wings skate Sunday in rescheduled affair

The Detroit Red Wings and host Anaheim face off Sunday in a game postponed due to “COVID-related issues affecting the Ducks,” the NHL announced.

The Los Angeles Kings dominated Detroit on Saturday, 4-0. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 38 shots for the Red Wings, who have lost three of four games and seven of their last 10 after a five-game winning streak.

Los Angeles finished the first period with a 27-2 edge in shots. So frustrated by the lopsided period was Dylan Larkin that the Red Wings’ captain cross-checked Phillip Danault multiple times, which led to a fracas.

“I didn’t like the way it was going. I wanted to send a message and calm things down and get the guys to say, ‘Let’s go. That’s enough,’ ” Larkin said. “Let’s start playing some physical hockey and battle and get into this game before it gets out of hand. I thought our second period and third were much better.”

Detroit tries to bounce back as Anaheim looks to get healthy.

The Ducks placed Sam Carrick, John Gibson, Hampus Lindholm and Vinni Lettieri in the league’s protocol several hours before Thursday’s scheduled game.

Top offensive performers Ryan Getzlaf and Trevor Zegras have been in COVID-19 protocol since the NHL resumed play last week. Forwards Derek Grant and Nicolas Deslauriers are also in the protocol.

Zegras returned on Saturday and Isac Lundestrom scored in the Ducks’ 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers. Anaheim lost for the fourth time in five games.

Anthony Stolarz made 36 saves for the Ducks, who were limited to just 14 shots in the game.

“We were just trying to look for the pretty play,” Anaheim forward Max Comtois said. “It’s hard in this league to get shots through, but we’ve got to find a way. You can’t win a hockey game with 14 shots.”

Getzlaf is expected to return to the ice for Sunday’s game.

Thursday’s game was going to be the first of a three-game West Coast swing for the Red Wings.

