The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Anaheim Ducks.

After getting thumped in the opener of their five-game road trip, the Ducks visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Anaheim is 9-16-1 in regular-season and playoff games at Bridgestone Arena since the start of the 2010-11 season, including 1-5-1 in their past seven visits.

Anaheim is coming off an 8-3 road loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. It was the most goals the Ducks have allowed this season, and the third time goalie John Gibson has been removed in eight starts since he represented the Pacific Division in the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.

Gibson watched the last two periods after allowing five goals in the opening 20 minutes.

Patrick Kane, a longtime nemesis of the Ducks, finished with a career-high six points for the Blackhawks, logging one goal and five assists.

Anaheim didn’t get nearly the same kind of results from its veterans.

“Our best guys, the guys that we rely on each and every night and who have done a wonderful job to get us into a playoff race, they had rough nights,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said. “They have to lead us.”

Anaheim was one of the biggest surprises in the NHL through the Christmas break. The Ducks had a 17-9-6 record before the break but are 10-14-3 since and have dropped out of a playoff spot.

Potentially missing the Stanley Cup playoffs for a fourth straight season doesn’t sit well with some of Anaheim’s veterans.

“At this point (in past seasons), we’ve been out of contention already,” forward Jakob Silfverberg said. “We’re right there. We’ve got to show that on the ice.”

Defenseman Roman Josi is among the Predators who’ve been thorns in the side of the Ducks.

Josi scored his first NHL goal against Anaheim on Dec. 10, 2011, as well as the go-ahead goal with 2:43 left in a 2-1 win in Game 3 of the 2017 Western Conference final, which turned the series around. The Predators went on to win the series in six games and qualify for the Stanley Cup Final for the only time in their 24-year history.

Josi is still scoring big goals. He got the game-winner with 1:22 left in the third period on Tuesday to give Nashville a 2-1 win against the visiting Dallas Stars. That came after he had four assists and was plus-6 in a 8-0 road win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Josi has seven points (one goal, six assists) in a three-game point streak.

“He’s just bringing it every night,” Nashville forward Ryan Johansen said. “He’s our captain, he’s our leader on the ice every game. Not only offensively, but defensively as well, and all the key situations. I’m proud of him and great to see him doing his thing out here.”

The Predators currently own the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Ducks trail them by five points.

“There’s a lot of big games this week, it’s tight right now in the standings with teams behind us, and the teams ahead of us are a couple points ahead of us in our division,” Josi said. “It seems like all those teams keep winning, so once you play them head to head, you want to bring your best effort and obviously get the win.”

