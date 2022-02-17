The 40 drivers competing in the 2022 Daytona 500, in order of starting position:

—

No. 5 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Kyle Larson

BORN: July 31, 1992

HOMETOWN: Elk Grove, California

CREW CHIEF: Cliff Daniels

SPONSOR: HendrickCars.com

TWITTER: (at)KyleLarsonRacin

NOTEWORTHY: The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion was the dominant driver in 2021, winning a series-high 10 races. His first Daytona 500 pole gave powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports its seventh in the last eight years.

—

No. 48 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Alex Bowman

BORN: April 25, 1993

HOMETOWN: Tucson, Arizona

CREW CHIEF: Greg Ives

SPONSOR: Ally

TWITTER: (at)AlexBowman88

NOTEWORTHY: Bowman is starting the Daytona 500 from the front row for a record-tying fifth straight year. He won a career-high four races last year and had made the playoffs in each of his four full seasons at Hendrick.

—

No. 6 Ford, RFK Racing

DRIVER: Brad Keselowski

BORN: Feb. 12, 1984

HOMETOWN: Rochester Hills, Michigan

CREW CHIEF: Matt McCall

SPONSOR: Kohler Generators

TWITTER: (at)keselowski

NOTEWORTHY: The 2012 Cup champion is making his debut as a driver/co-owner at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. He won the first of two Duel races Thursday and dedicated it to his father, who died in December. He’s winless in 12 Daytona 500 starts, although he does have seven victories at NASCAR superspeedways.

—

No. 17 Ford, Roush Fenway Racing

DRIVER: Chris Buescher

BORN: Oct. 29, 1992

HOMETOWN: Prosper, Texas

CREW CHIEF: Scott Graves

SPONSOR: Fastenal

TWITTER: (at)Chris-Buescher

NOTEWORTHY: He won the second of two Duel races Thursday night. He has one win in 222 Cup starts, but he’s at his best in the 500. He finished fifth in 2018 and third in 2020.

—

No. 2 Ford, Team Penske

DRIVER: Austin Cindric

BORN: Sept. 2, 1998

HOMETOWN: Mooresville, North Carolina

CREW CHIEF: Jeremy Bullins

SPONSOR: Discount Tire

TWITTER: (at)AustinCindric

NOTEWORTHY: The son of Team Penske President Tim Cindric is racing his first full Cup season for Penske, replacing Keselowski in the No. 2. He’s one of three newcomers vying for rookie of the year honors.

—

No. 34 Ford, Front Row Motorsports

DRIVER: Michael McDowell

BORN: Dec. 21, 1984

HOMETOWN: Glendale, Arizona

CREW CHIEF: Blake Harris

SPONSOR: Love’s Travel Stops

TWITTER: (at)Mc-Driver

NOTEWORTHY: Won last year’s Daytona 500 as a 100-1 longshot after Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski wrecked battling for the lead on the final lap. It was McDowell’s first victory in 358 Cup starts.

—

No. 12 Ford, Team Penske

DRIVER: Ryan Blaney

BORN: Dec. 31, 1993

HOMETOWN: High Point, North Carolina

CREW CHIEF: Jonathan Hassler

SPONSOR: Menards/Blue Def/Peak

TWITTER: (at)Blaney

NOTEWORTHY: Two-time runner-up in the Daytona 500 is looking for a breakthrough victory in his eighth try. He won a career-best three races in 2021 and finished in the top 10 in points for the fifth straight year.

—

No. 21 Ford, Wood Brothers

DRIVER: Harrison Burton

BORN: October 9, 2000

HOMETOWN: Huntersville, North Carolina

CREW CHIEF: Brian Wilson

SPONSOR: Motorcraft/DEX Imaging

TWITTER: (at)HBurtonRacing

NOTEWORTHY: One of three newcomers vying for rookie of the year honors. Made one Cup start last year, finishing 20th at Talladega.

—

No. 14 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Chase Briscoe

BORN: Dec. 15, 1994

HOMETOWN: Mitchell, Indiana

CREW CHIEF: John Klausmeier

SPONSOR: Mahindra Tractors

TWITTER: (at)ChaseBriscoe-14

NOTEWORTHY: Briscoe begins second season at Stewart-Haas. He finished 23rd in points as a rookie in 2021, with three top 10s.

—

No. 18 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Kyle Busch

BORN: May 2, 1985

HOMETOWN: Las Vegas

CREW CHIEF: Ben Beshore

SPONSOR: M&Ms

TWITTER: (at)KyleBusch

NOTEWORTHY: The two-time Cup Series champion (2015, ’19) is winless in 16 Daytona 500 starts, calling it ”top of the to-do list.” His storied career includes 222 victories across NASCAR’s three national series.

—

No. 9 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Chase Elliott

BORN: Nov. 28, 1995

HOMETOWN: Dawsonville, Georgia

CREW CHIEF: Alan Gustafson

SPONSOR: NAPA Auto Parts

TWITTER: (at)ChaseElliott

NOTEWORTHY: The 2020 Cup Series champion has been voted NASCAR’s most popular driver four straight years. He’s the son of two-time Daytona 500 champion and Hall of Famer Bill Elliott.

—

No. 20 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Christopher Bell

BORN: Dec. 16, 1994

HOMETOWN: Norman, Oklahoma

CREW CHIEF: Adam Stevens

SPONSOR: DeWalt

TWITTER: (at)CBellRacing

NOTEWORTHY: Beginning his second season with JGR. Made the playoffs last year thanks to a victory on the Daytona Road Course, but finished 12th in points.

—

No. 43 Chevrolet, Petty GMS Motorsports

DRIVER: Erik Jones

BORN: May 30, 1996

HOMETOWN: Byron, Michigan

CREW CHIEF: David Elenz

SPONSOR: FOCUSfactor

TWITTER: (at)erik-jones

NOTEWORTHY: Jones begins his second season in Petty’s iconic No. 43. He finished a career-worst 24th in 2021, with six top 10s.

—

No. 19 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Martin Truex Jr.

BORN: June 29, 1980

HOMETOWN: Mayetta, New Jersey

CREW CHIEF: James Small

SPONSOR: Bass Pro Shops

TWITTER: (at)MartinTruexJr56

NOTEWORTHY: The 2017 Cup champion has finished second in points three times in the last four years, including last season. He is 0 for 17 in the Daytona 500, the longest current skid of anyone in the field.

—

No. 8 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

DRIVER: Tyler Reddick

BORN: Jan. 11, 1996

HOMETOWN: Corning, California

CREW CHIEF: Randall Burnett

SPONSOR: 3CHI

TWITTER: (at)TylerReddick

NOTEWORTHY: He made the playoffs in his second Cup season at RCR and finished 13th, another step forward for a promising driver who was a two-time Xfinity Series champion (2018-19).

—

No. 23 Toyota, 23XI Racing

DRIVER: Bubba Wallace

BORN: Oct. 8, 1993

HOMETOWN: Mobile, Alabama

CREW CHIEF: Robert Barker

SPONSOR: McDonald’s

TWITTER: (at)BubbaWallace

NOTEWORTHY: Beginning his second season at 23IX, which expanded to two cars this season and is owned by fellow Toyota driver Denny Hamlin and basketball great Michael Jordan.

—

No. 45 Toyota, 23XI Racing

DRIVER: Kurt Busch

BORN: Aug. 4, 1978

HOMETOWN: Las Vegas

CREW CHIEF: Billy Scott

SPONSOR: Monster Energy

TWITTER: (at)KurtBusch

NOTEWORTHY: The 2004 Cup champion has at least one victory in eight consecutive years, including the 2017 Daytona 500. He is entering his first season driving for 23XI, which is owned by three-time Daytona 500 winner Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

—

No. 47 Chevrolet, JTG Daugherty Racing

DRIVER: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

BORN: Oct. 2, 1987

HOMETOWN: Olive Branch, Mississippi

CREW CHIEF: Brian Pattie

SPONSOR: Kroger/Irish Spring

TWITTER: (at)StenhouseJr

NOTEWORTHY: Stenhouse is one of NASCAR’s most aggressive superspeedway drivers, with both of his wins in 328 Cup starts coming at superspeedways in 2017.

—

No. 1 Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing

DRIVER: Ross Chastain

BORN: Dec. 4, 1992

HOMETOWN: Alva, Florida

CREW CHIEF: Phil Surgen

SPONSOR: Advent Health

TWITTER: (at)RossChastain

NOTEWORTHY: The eighth-generation watermelon farmer is driving a second car for newly expanded Trackhouse, which is owned by rapper Pitbull and former NASCAR driver Justin Marks.

—

No. 22 Ford, Team Penske

DRIVER: Joey Logano

BORN: May 24, 1990

HOMETOWN: Middletown, Connecticut

CREW CHIEF: Paul Wolfe

SPONSOR: Shell Pennzoil

TWITTER: (at)joeylogano

NOTEWORTHY: The 2015 Daytona 500 winner and 2018 series champion has become a perennial title contender since moving to Penske in 2013, finishing in the top 10 eight times in nine years.

—

No. 99 Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing

DRIVER: Daniel Suarez

BORN: Jan. 7, 1992

HOMETOWN: Monterrey, Mexico

CREW CHIEF: Travis Mack

SPONSOR: Tootsies Orchid Lounge

TWITTER: (at)Daniel-SuarezG

NOTEWORTHY: Beginning second season with Trackhouse, which is owned by rapper Pitbull and former NASCAR driver Justin Marks. One of four minorities driving full time in the Cup Series, joining Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson and Aric Almirola.

—

No. 4 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Kevin Harvick

BORN: Dec. 8, 1975

HOMETOWN: Bakersfield, California

CREW CHIEF: Rodney Childers

SPONSOR: Busch Light

TWITTER: (at)KevinHarvick

NOTEWORTHY: The 2014 series champion and perennial title contender won NASCAR’s signature event in 2010. He has finished fifth or better in each of the last five years, but has gone 43 races without a Cup victory.

—

No. 24 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: William Byron

BORN: Nov. 29, 1997

HOMETOWN: Charlotte, North Carolina

CREW CHIEF: Rudy Fugle

SPONSOR: Axalta

TWITTER: (at)williambyron

NOTEWORTHY: Byron has one victory in each of the last two years, but has made the playoffs in three straight seasons at Hendrick. He’s entering the final year of his contract, but Hendrick insists he wants Byron in the fold ”forever.”

—

No. 7 Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports

DRIVER: Corey LaJoie

BORN: Sept. 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Charlotte, North Carolina

CREW CHIEF: Ryan Sparks

SPONSOR: Built.com

TWITTER: (at)CoreyLaJoie

NOTEWORTHY: His father is two-time NASCAR Busch Series champion Randy LaJoie, who won titles in 1996 and ’97.

—

No. 31 Chevrolet, Kaulig Racing

DRIVER: Justin Haley

BORN: April 28, 1999

HOMETOWN: Winamac, Indiana

CREW CHIEF: Trent Owens

SPONSOR: LeafFilter Gutter Protection

TWITTER: (at)Justin-Haley-

NOTEWORTHY: Haley has one victory in 36 career Cup starts, with the win coming in the 2019 summer race at Daytona. Haley was out front when the skies opened and rained out the event.

—

No. 42 Chevrolet, Petty GMS Racing

DRIVER: Ty Dillon

BORN: Feb. 27, 1992

HOMETOWN: Lewisville, North Carolina

CREW CHIEF: Jermane Donley

SPONSOR: Black Rifle Coffee Company

TWITTER: (at)tydillon

NOTEWORTHY: Dillon, the younger brother of Austin Dillion, is winless in 166 career Cup starts. He is beginning his first season driving for Petty GMS. He previously drove for his grandfather at Richard Childress Racing, Gaunt Brothers, Germain, Leavine Family, Tommy Baldwin and Stewart-Haas.

—

No. 77 Chevrolet, Spire Sports

DRIVER: Landon Cassill

BORN: July 7, 1989

HOMETOWN: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

CREW CHIEF: Kevin Bellicourt

SPONSOR: Fox Nation

TWITTER: (at)landoncassill

NOTEWORTHY: Cassill is driving a car with a patriotic paint scheme and sponsored by Fox Nation. The red, white and blue car is likely to delight much of NASCAR’s right-leaning fanbase.

—

No. 44 Chevrolet, NY Racing

DRIVER: Greg Biffle

BORN: Dec. 23, 1969

HOMETOWN: Vancouver, Washington

CREW CHIEF: Jay Guy

SPONSOR: Grambling State University

TWITTER: (at)gbiffle

NOTEWORTHY: The 52-year-old Biffle last raced in the Cup Series in the 2016 season. He won 19 times over 14 years at Roush Racing and agreed to join team owner John Cohen for a start-up program designed to promote minority drivers. Cohen eventually hopes to get current Drive for Diversity drivers Rajah Caruth or Lavar Scott behind the wheel.

—

No. 38 Ford, Front Row Motorsports

DRIVER: Todd Gilliland

BORN: May 15, 2000

HOMETOWN: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

CREW CHIEF: Seth Barbour

SPONSOR: First Phrase Credit Card

TWITTER: (at)ToddGilliland-

NOTEWORTHY: Gilliland is making the jump to Cup after 93 races and two victories spanning the last five years in the Truck Series. He won back-to-back (2016-17) titles in the K&N Pro Series West.

—

No. 11 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Denny Hamlin

BORN: Nov. 18, 1980

HOMETOWN: Chesterfield, Virginia

CREW CHIEF: Chris Gabehart

SPONSOR: FedEx

TWITTER: (at)dennyhamlin

NOTEWORTHY: The three-time Daytona 500 winner (2016, ’19, ’20) is trying to join Cale Yarborough and Richard Petty as the only drivers to win ”The Great American Race” at least four times.

—

No. 41 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Cole Custer

BORN: Jan. 23, 1998

HOMETOWN: Ladera Ranch, California

CREW CHIEF: Mike Shiplett

SPONSOR: HaasTooling.com

TWITTER: (at)ColeCuster

NOTEWORTHY: Custer finished 26th in his second full season at Stewart-Haas, a disappointing year for a promising driver who made the playoffs as a rookie.

—

No. 51 Chevrolet, Rick Ware Racing

DRIVER: Cody Ware

BORN: Nov. 7, 1995

HOMETOWN: Greensboro, North Carolina

CREW CHIEF: Billy Plourde

SPONSOR: Nurtec ODT

TWITTER: (at)CodyShaneWare

NOTEWORTHY: Ware made a career-high 32 starts last season and even led five laps. He has openly discussed his struggles with depression and anxiety in hopes of helping others.

—

No. 16 Chevrolet, Kaulig Racing

DRIVER: Daniel Hemric

BORN: Jan. 27, 1991

HOMETOWN: Kannapolis, North Carolina

CREW CHIEF: Matt Swiderski

SPONSOR: Heritage Pool Supply

TWITTER: (at)DanielHemric

NOTEWORTHY: Hemric is back in the Cup Series after a two-year stint in the Xfinity Series, where he won the championship last season with Joe Gibbs Racing. He was the Cup Series rookie of the year in 2019 with Richard Childress Racing, but was let go after one season.

—

No. 15 Ford, Rick Ware Racing

DRIVER: David Ragan

BORN: Dec. 24, 1985

HOMETOWN: Unadilla, Georgia

CREW CHIEF: Mike Hillman Sr.

SPONSOR: Select Blinds

TWITTER: (at)DavidRagan

NOTEWORTHY: Ragan has two wins in 472 Cup starts, both on superspeedways. He won the Daytona summer race in 2011 and at Talladega two years later.

—

No. 50 Chevrolet, The Money Team Racing

DRIVER: Kaz Grala

BORN: Dec. 29, 1998

HOMETOWN: Boston

CREW CHIEF: Tony Eury Jr.

SPONSOR: Pit Viper Sunglasses

TWITTER: (at)KazGrala

NOTEWORTHY: Grala is making his debut with upstart TMT Racing, which is owned by former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. The team leaned on Eury Jr. to get up to speed, relying on him to build the car, assemble a crew and get them all to Daytona on time and ready to go.

—

No. 3 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

DRIVER: Austin Dillon

BORN: April 27, 1990

HOMETOWN: Welcome, North Carolina

CREW CHIEF: Justin Alexander

SPONSOR: Bass Pro Shops

TWITTER: (at)austindillon3

NOTEWORTHY: The 2018 Daytona 500 champion missed the playoffs last season after finishing 17th in the regular season, one spot below the cutoff.

—

No. 78 Ford, Live Fast Motorsports

DRIVER: B.J. McLeod

BORN: Nov. 17, 1983

HOMETOWN: Wauchula, Florida

CREW CHIEF: Lee Leslie

SPONSOR: NASCAR Ignition

TWITTER: (at)bjmcleod78

NOTEWORTHY: McLeod is an owner-driver racing in his fourth Daytona 500. He is winless in 85 Cup starts but finished a career-best ninth in last year’s summer race at Daytona.

—

No. 10 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Aric Almirola

BORN: March 14, 1984

HOMETOWN: Tampa, Florida

CREW CHIEF: Drew Blickensderfer

SPONSOR: Smithfield

TWITTER: (at)aric-almirola

NOTEWORTHY: Almirola has made the playoffs four straight years since replacing Danica Patrick in the No. 10 car. The 15-year veteran plans to retire at the end of this season, but adds he potentially ”could get a hall pass” to make another Daytona 500 start.

—

No. 62 Chevrolet, Beard Motorsports

DRIVER: Noah Gragson

BORN: July 15, 1998

HOMETOWN: Las Vegas

CREW CHIEF: Darren Shaw

SPONSOR: Beard Oil/South Point

TWITTER: (at)NoahGragson

NOTEWORTHY: Gragson earned a starting spot in the Daytona 500 in single-lap qualifying, a huge victory for a team that missed the opener last year after owner Mark Beard died in January 2021. Gragson is expected to attempt all four superspeedway races for Beard. He also will run about a dozen Cup events for Kaulig Racing and race full time in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports.

—

No. 27 Ford, Team Hezeberg

DRIVER: Jacques Villeneuve

BORN: April 9, 1971

HOMETOWN: Quebec, Canada

CREW CHIEF: Josh Reaume

SPONSOR: Hezeberg Engineering Systems

TWITTER: (at)27villeneuve

NOTEWORTHY: The 50-year-old Villeneuve is the 1995 Indianapolis 500 winner and the 1997 Formula One champion. He is filling in for Loris Hezemans, the 24-year-old son of team co-owner Toine Hezemans who is not approved to race at Daytona.

—

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports