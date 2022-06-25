AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Sebastian Driussi and Danny Hoesen scored late in the second half to help Austin FC rally for a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Austin (8-4-4) trailed 2-0 when Driussi found the net in the 72nd minute. Driussi’s ninth goal of the season pulls him into a tie with San Jose’s Jeremy Ebobisse and Dallas’ Jesus Ferreira for the league lead.

Hoesen scored the equalizer in the 85th minute with an assist from Nick Lima.

Paul Arriola’s eighth goal of the season gave Dallas (7-4-5) a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute. Brandon Servania made it 2-0 with a goal 10 minutes later.

Austin outshot Dallas 18-12. Dallas had a 6-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Brad Stuver had four saves for Austin. Maarten Paes stopped two shots for Dallas.

—

