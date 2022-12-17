PHILADELPHIA (AP)Luke House scored 25 points as Drexel beat Delaware State 85-52 on Saturday.

House added five rebounds for the Dragons (6-6). Coletrane Washington scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jamie Bergens was 3 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

The Hornets (1-10) were led in scoring by Brandon Stone, who finished with 11 points. Martez Robinson added eight points, four assists and two steals for Delaware State. Kyle Johnson also put up seven points. The Hornets extended their losing streak to nine straight.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.