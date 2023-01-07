PHILADELPHIA (AP)Amari Williams had 13 points in Drexel’s 67-35 win against Monmouth on Saturday.

Williams had eight rebounds for the Dragons (9-7, 3-1 Colonial Athletic). Mate Okros finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range to add 11 points. Luke House shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Myles Foster led the way for the Hawks (1-15, 0-3) with 13 points and nine rebounds. Monmouth also got eight points from Amaan Sandhu. The Hawks prolonged their losing streak to seven straight.

Drexel took the lead with 19:13 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 35-14 at halftime, with Okros racking up eight points. Drexel pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 23-point lead to 30 points. They outscored Monmouth by 11 points in the final half, as Williams led the way with a team-high six second-half points.

