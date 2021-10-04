Dream’s Williams apologizes for joking about fight she had

ATLANTA (AP)Atlanta Dream guard Courtney Williams apologized Monday for a since-deleted video on YouTube she posted over the weekend in which she joked about a fight she was involved in earlier this year in Atlanta.

Footage of the fight, which circulated on social media Sunday, showed Williams and Dream teammate Crystal Bradford throwing punches in a confrontation with a number of women in late May near a food truck in the Atlanta area.

”I want to sincerely apologize for the video posted yesterday,” Williams said on Twitter on Monday. ”I would never want to represent myself or the organization in a negative way. I’m learning every day so I ask for grace as I’m growing. Again, I apologize to all attached and I will be better moving forward.”

The WNBA issued a statement, saying: ”We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Williams averaged a career-best 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this season. Bradford averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds, although her season ended in August because of a foot injury. Both are free agents.

”The behavior in the video is unacceptable and does not align with our values as an organization,” the Dream said in a statement. ”We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the league to gather more information and determine next steps.”

