CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP)Tucker DeVries had 22 points in Drake’s 71-64 win against Tarleton State in the Paradise Jam tournament in the Virgin Islands on Monday night.

DeVries also contributed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-0). Roman Penn scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Garrett Sturtz shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Texans (3-2) were led in scoring by Freddy Hicks, who finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Jakorie Smith added nine points for Tarleton State. Tiger Booker also had eight points.

Drake entered halftime up 35-25. DeVries paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Drake was outscored by Tarleton State in the second half by three points, with DeVries scoring a team-high 10 points after the break.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Drake hosts Louisiana while Tarleton State visits Wichita State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.