PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP)William Douglas had 19 points and Prairie View A&M cruised to a 75-45 victory over Florida A&M on Monday night.

Douglas was 6-of-8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the foul line for the Panthers (9-15, 5-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tekorian Smith added 17 points and Hegel Augustin scored 16.

Noah Meren led the way for the Rattlers (5-17, 3-8) with 14 points and four assists. Jaylen Bates pitched in with eight points, nine rebounds and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Prairie View A&M visits Southern, while Florida A&M hosts Jackson State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.