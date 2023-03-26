LONDON (AP)It’s four wins out of five for Cambridge in one of England’s oldest sporting events after it powered to victory over Oxford in the men’s Boat Race on Sunday.

And it was a bold move by Cambridge cox Jasper Parish on the River Thames that proved the difference in the annual contest between the two universities which started in 1829. Cambridge now leads the rivalry 86-81.

Cambridge had rudder issues before the race and Oxford, with the weight advantage, pulled ahead. Fighting choppy conditions and gusting winds, Parish’s decision to steer his crew closer to the bank near Fulham’s Craven Cottage – taking an unorthodox line in the direction of flatter water – ultimately paid off as Cambridge took a half-length’s lead.

While Oxford would not let their opponents get away, it turned out to be an inspired move by Parish as Cambridge carried its advantage over the finish line.

The Light Blues went on to win by 1 1/3 lengths.

Last year Oxford had halted its rival’s run of three straight wins, but it proved to be a temporary pause of Cambridge’s recent dominance.

In the women’s Boat Race, Cambridge made it six straight wins after beating Oxford with another dominant performance in the 77th edition.

Oxford got out to a strong start but Cambridge recovered. By the halfway point, the defending champions were well ahead and steered to victory.

“I’m just so proud of the girls,” Cambridge women’s president Caoimhe Dempsey said. “That was a tough race, there was so much going on and they handled it so well.”

