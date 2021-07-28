Dotson scores in stoppage time, Minnesota ties LAFC 2-2

LOS ANGELES (AP)Hassani Dotson scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give Minnesota United a 2-2 tie with with Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night.

Dotson slipped a shot from the top of the penalty area inside the post.

Carlos Vela scored for the fourth consecutive game to give LAFC (6-5-5) a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute. Jose Cifuentes stepped in front of a careless pass and played a through ball that Vela won from defender Diego Palacios before chipping a shot over goalkeeper Tyler Miller’s right shoulder.

It is Vela’s fourth such streak and the fifth in LAFC history (Adama Diomande in 2018).

Emanuel Reynoso flicked a sliding left-footer past goalkeeper into the far corner of the net to make it 1-1 in the 49th minute. Tristan Blackmon headed home a corner kick by Eduard Atuesta for his second career goal in the 77th to put LAFC back in front.

Minnesota (6-5-4), which has just one loss in its last 11 games, is unbeaten in three straight beginning with a 1-0 victory over Seattle on July 18 that snapped the Sounders’ MLS-record 13-game unbeaten streak to open the season.

LAFC played for the third time in seven days, having lost 2-1 at Portland last Wednesday before rallying from a two-goal deficit at home for a 2-2 tie with Vancouver on Saturday.

