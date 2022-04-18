DALLAS (AP)Luka Doncic is again out for the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of their playoff series against the Utah Jazz, even though coach Jason Kidd said the young superstar guard is continuing to make progress in his recovery from a strained left calf.

Monday’s Game 2 comes eight days after Doncic got hurt in the regular-season finale.

The Mavericks lost 99-93 in Game 1 against the Jazz on Saturday. Game 3 in the best-of-seven series is Thursday night in Utah.

Doncic has resumed individual shooting, and even swished a half-court shot during the team’s walkthrough Monday morning.

Kidd didn’t elaborate before the game about what type of progress Doncic was making.

The coach had said after the team’s morning walkthrough that the 23-year-old All-Star was ”definitely going in the right direction” and doing more each day.

”As I’ve said from the start, he’s in a great place mentally. He’s been happy, he’s been joking,” Kidd said. ”Sometimes, when you get hurt, you can get grumpy. If you’re older and you get hurt, you get grumpy. But he’s young. He’s doing everything he can do up to this point and hopefully he can play soon, but if he can’t play, we got to play without him.”

