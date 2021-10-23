Doncic leads Mavericks to win at Toronto

TORONTO (AP)Luka Doncic had 27 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, narrowly missing his 37th career triple-double, Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 103-95 Saturday night.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and Dwight Powell and Dorian Finney-Smith each had 11 as Dallas bounced back from Thursday’s season-opening loss at Atlanta.

OG Anunoby scored 23 points for the Raptors, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back. Toronto won 115-83 at Boston Friday.

Fred VanVleet scored 20 points and Scottie Barnes had 17. Precious Achiuwa had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Gary Trent Jr. scored 12 points.

PACERS 102, HEAT 91, OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Oshae Brissett scored 18 points, including the go-ahead inside basket in overtime, as the Pacers outlasted the Heat.

The teams traded baskets to start overtime, then Brissett scored off an offensive rebound to provide a 90-88 lead and start a 9-0 run.

Rookie guard Chris Duarte led the Pacers with 19 points. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points and 15 assists.

The Pacers bounced back after opening the season with a pair of one-point road losses including in overtime defeat at Washington on Thursday.

Tyler Herro led all scorers with 30 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds.

CAVALIERS 101, HAWKS 95

CLEVELAND (AP) – Rookie Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Cavaliers rally for their first win of the season, beating the Hawks.

Ricky Rubio had 23 points and eight assists, and Jarrett Allen added 11 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland, which trailed by 13 points in the second quarter. The Cavaliers had lost their first two games, both by 11.

Mobley, the No. 3 overall selection from USC, scored seven points during a 21-0 run that put Cleveland ahead 67-58 in the third. Atlanta went scoreless for 4:28 after Trae Young made a layup with 46 seconds left in the second quarter.

Young paced the Hawks with 24 points and seven assists.

BULLS 97, PISTONS 82

CHICAGO (AP) – DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 18 rebounds and the Bulls beat the Pistons.

DeRozan put an exclamation point on his night, finishing a thunderous third quarter dunk despite getting hit in the face by Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo. His efforts helped give the Bulls their first 3-0 start to a season since 2016.

Saddiq Bey led the way for Detroit with 20 points and 16 rebounds.

TIMBERWOLVES 96, PELICANS 89

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Karl-Anthony Towns scored 15 of his 25 points for Minnesota in the first quarter, before fouling out in frustration and being forced to watch the Timberwolves hang on for a victory over the Pelicans.

Anthony Edwards had 14 of his 19 points in the first half for the undefeated Timberwolves, who leaned on their defense and forced a franchise-record-tying 30 turnovers by the Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram scored 30 points – with seven turnovers – and center Jonas Valanciunas had best game with his new team with 20 points and 17 rebounds. The Zion Williamson-less and winless Pelicans shot just 9 for 40 from 3-point range. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was 2 for 13 from deep and 6 for 24 overall, grabbing 14 rebounds to go with 14 points.

BUCKS 121, SPURS 111

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Khris Middleton scored 28 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 and the Bucks held on to beat the Spurs.

Doug McDermott scored 25 points and Keldon Johnson added 20 for San Antonio, which lost its second straight after a season-opening victory at home over Orlando.

The Bucks deflected several runs by the Spurs in securing their second double-digit victory. Every Milwaukee starter scored in double figures, and George Hill added 15 points off the bench.

Hill and Jordan Nwora gave the Bucks a needed lift off the bench, while Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen sat. Nwora finished with seven points, six rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 21 minutes.

TRAIL BLAZERS 134, SUNS 105

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – CJ McCollum scored 28 points to lead the Trail Blazers to a victory over the Suns.

McCollum’s hot shooting set the pace for the Blazers to their first win of the season. Damian Lillard finished with 19 points and eight assists, while Anfernee Simons pitched in 18 points off the bench.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 21 points in the loss.

GRIZZLIES 120, CLIPPERS 114

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Ja Morant led five starters in double figures with 28 points and the Grizzlies defeated the Clippers.

Morant burned Cleveland for 37 points – second-most in franchise history in a season opener – in the Grizzlies’ 11-point win. He came back strong to open a four-game West Coast trip in which the Grizzlies face three playoff teams from last season.

The Clippers twice got within two points in the final 1:14 on baskets by Paul George, who finished with 41 points and 10 rebounds.

But Jaren Jackson Jr. answered with a 3-pointer that kept the Grizzlies in front 119-114 with 17 seconds to go.

George missed a 25-footer and Luke Kennard fouled Desmond Bane, who made 1 of 2 free throws. George missed again from the left side as the Clippers fell to 0-2 to start the season.

