Don Granato fills out his first Sabres coaching staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato has hired his first staff, which will include long-time colleague Jason Christie.

Also hired as assistants on Thursday were Marty Wilford and Matt Ellis, who finished last year as an assistant after Granato was promoted to interim head coach following Ralph Krueger’s firing in mid-March. Granato was hired on a permanent basis last month.

Christie holds the ECHL record with 667 wins as coach over 18 seasons. He played under Granato with Peoria in 1999-2000 when the Riverman won the ECHL Kelly Cup championship, and then succeeded Granato as the team’s coach. Christie was Granato’s assistant with AHL Chicago from 2008-10.

Wilford spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach in Anaheim, and spent the previous seven seasons as an assistant on various AHL teams.

The Sabres also hired Jason White to serve as video coordinator while Adam Mair has been promoted to the role of player development director.

The team is retaining assistant coach Mike Bales, video coach Myles Fee and Dan Girardi.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports