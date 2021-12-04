Domask lifts S. Illinois past Southern Miss 66-41

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- As of Sunday evening, Hawaii County continues to see heavy rain along southeast slopes and rainfall is expected to continue into Monday, Dec. 6.

For Maui County, the National Weather Service (NWS) said more widespread heavy rain is expected Sunday evening over Maui island -- particularly the south slopes of Haleakala. The rain is then expected to move over to Lanai and Molokai after midnight.