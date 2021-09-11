Dolphins activate LT Austin Jackson from COVID-19 list

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP)Left tackle Austin Jackson was activated by the Miami Dolphins from the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday, making him eligible to play in the team’s opener at New England.

The Dolphins said a final determination on Jackson’s playing status will be made before Sunday’s game. He was traveling to New England separately from the rest of the team.

Jackson was listed on the depth chart entering the week as the team’s starter at left tackle. He did not practice this week after being placed on the list Monday. He needed to return two negative COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour span before being removed from the list.

Tight end Adam Shaheen was not activated, meaning he will miss the game. Shaheen is unvaccinated and is also on the COVID-19 list for the second time this season.

