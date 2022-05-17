BOSTON (AP)Five Houston players homered off Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi in the second inning, tying a major league record as the Astros beat the Red Sox 13-4 on Tuesday night.

Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Pena, Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel all went deep for the Astros, who set a franchise mark for home runs in an inning. It has happened seven other times in the majors.

Tucker added his second homer of the night and seventh of the season in the fourth inning – a grand slam off Tyler Danish – as Houston won for the 13th time in 15 games.

Jose Urquidy (3-1) allowed 12 hits and four runs, including home runs to Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez, but lasted five innings.

Eovaldi (1-2) became the third pitcher in major league history to surrender five homers in an inning. His line: 1 2/3 innings, eight hits, nine runs (six earned) and five home runs over 39 pitches.

YANKEES 5, ORIOLES 4

BALTIMORE (AP) – Aaron Judge homered twice after his first-inning drive bounced off the new left-field wall at Camden Yards, and New York held off Baltimore for its 20th win in 23 games.

Judge came within a few feet of a three-homer game. His bid in the first hit high off the wall – which was moved back and made taller before this season. He settled for an RBI double, then hit solo shots in the third and fifth to increase his major league-leading home run total to 14.

Judge added a single in the eighth for his third four-hit game and first since 2019.

Ramon Urias went deep for the Orioles, who have lost five straight and matched their season high. Aroldis Chapman allowed a run in the ninth before finishing his ninth save in nine chances.

Jameson Taillon (4-1) allowed three runs in five-plus innings. Reliever Dillon Tate (0-2) took the loss.

CUBS 7, PIRATES 0

CHICAGO (AP) – Keegan Thompson combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and Chicago shut out Pittsburgh for the second straight game while extending its winning streak to a season-best four.

Jonathan Villar hit a go-ahead, solo homer in the third and added an RBI single.

Thompson (3-0) allowed four hits and four walks in five innings, while striking out five in his second start this season.

JT Brubaker (0-4) gave up six runs – four earned – and six hits in six innings while striking out a career-high 10.

BRAVES 3, BREWERS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer and Atlanta ended its scoring drought while beating Milwaukee.

Adam Duvall scored an unearned run in the fifth to end a string of 20 straight scoreless innings for the Braves. Ozuna extended the lead to 3-0 in the eighth with his sixth homer of the season, a 421-foot shot to left off Brad Boxberger.

Tucker Davidson (1-0) threw five shutout innings for Atlanta after getting called up from Triple-A Gwinnett earlier in the day. Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the ninth for his ninth save in as many opportunities.

Adrian Houser (3-4) struck out six and allowed one run on four hits and two walks in six innings.

RANGERS 10, ANGELS 5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Corey Seager triggered a seven-run eighth inning with a bloop double and Texas rallied to beat Los Angeles.

Mike Trout put the Angels ahead 4-3 with a leadoff homer in the seventh before a wild eighth that started with Seager and Adolis Garcia both beating the shift. Ryan Tepera (1-1) didn’t get an out while allowing five runs.

Dennis Santana (1-1) struck out two in a scoreless eighth before the Texas rally.

Kole Calhoun chased Reid Detmers with a tying two-run homer in the fourth. The left-hander made his first start since throwing a no-hitter.

DODGERS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 6, GAME 1

DODGERS 12, DIAMONDBACKS 3, GAME 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Edwin Rios hit a three-run homer during a six-run second inning and Los Angeles erased another early deficit to sweep Arizona in the first doubleheader between the NL West rivals.

In the opener of the day-night twinbill, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Justin Turner homered in a five-run sixth for the Dodgers.

Trea Turner added two hits and four RBIs in the second game, and Freddie Freeman had three hits and three RBIs to help the Dodgers extend their winning streak to four games.

Jordan Luplow and Christian Walker staked Arizona to a fast start with first-inning home runs. Walker has homered in the first three games of the series.

Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson (4-0) managed to find his way quickly after Arizona flashed early power. He gave up two runs and seven hits over seven innings with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly (3-2) gave up eight runs and five hits with four walks over two innings. He is 0-6 in nine starts against the Dodgers.

It was the first doubleheader at Dodger Stadium since 1999, when the Dodgers and Colorado Rockies made up a rainout from earlier in the season. It was also the first scheduled doubleheader in Los Angeles since 1987.

Justin Bruihl (1-1) won the opener in relief, and Tyler Gilbert (0-2) took the loss. Craig Kimbrel earned his seventh save.

BLUE JAYS 3, MARINERS 0

TORONTO (AP) – Jose Berrios and two relievers combined on a six-hitter, George Springer provided all the offense with a bases-loaded triple, and Toronto beat Seattle

Berrios (3-2) stopped a two-start losing streak and matched his season high of seven innings. The right-hander allowed six hits, walked two and struck out four.

David Phelps worked the eighth and Adam Cimber finished for his third save in five chances as the Blue Jays won back-to-back games for the first time since victories over Houston on April 30 and May 1.

Logan Gilbert (4-2) allowed three runs and six hits in a season-high seven innings.

METS 3, CARDINALS 1, GAME 1

CARDINALS 4, METS 3, GAME 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Tyler O’Neill redeemed himself after setting a St. Louis record for a doubleheader with six strikeouts, beating out a tiebreaking infield single in the ninth inning for a split against New York.

After the Mets tied it in the eighth, St. Louis drew two walks against Joely Rodriguez (0-2) in the ninth. O’Neill hit a weak roller off Adam Ottavino. Sure-handed third baseman Eduardo Escobar charged hard but double clutched at the ball, allowing the speedy O’Neill to reach first while Brendan Donovan scored from third.

Giovanny Gallegos allowed one-out singles to Dominic Smith and Luis Guillorme in the ninth, then struck out Mark Canha and Francisco Lindor for his seventh save.

Jeff McNeil tied the game against Ryan Helsley (2-0) after the eighth inning was extended by a dropped third strike.

In the opener, McNeil and Smith helped chip away at Miles Mikolas, and Trevor Williams was sharp in a spot start for the Mets.

McNeil and Smith each had two hits, including an RBI double apiece in the third inning.

Mikolas (3-2) allowed a season-high three runs (two earned) over six innings.

Williams threw four scoreless innings in place of injured Tylor Megill. Jake Reed (1-0) followed with two scoreless innings in his 2022 debut.

St. Louis put two runners on against Edwin Diaz in the ninth, but the closer struck out Harrison Bader swinging to earn his ninth save.

WHITE SOX 3, ROYALS 0, GAME 1

ROYALS 2, WHITE SOX 1, GAME 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Brady Singer pitched seven scoreless innings to outduel Davis Martin, and Kansas City split a doubleheader with Chicago.

M.J. Melendez hit his first career homer for the Royals.

Singer (1-0) struck out a career-high nine batters, allowed four hits and didn’t walk anyone.

Martin (0-1) permitted one run and five hits in five innings.

Josh Staumont earned his third save in five chances.

In the opener, Jose Abreu hit a two-run double in a three-run fifth inning and Dylan Cease pitched scoreless ball into the sixth for the White Sox.

Cease (4-1) gave up seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, with nine strikeouts – several in clutch situations.

Liam Hendriks worked the ninth for his 11th save in 14 opportunities.

The Royals struck out 14 times overall, went 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners.

Jonathan Heasley (0-2) pitched around trouble until his final inning, the fifth.

PADRES 3, PHILLIES 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Mike Clevinger tossed one-hit ball over five shutout innings and combined with two relievers to lead San Diego past Philadelphia.

Clevinger (1-0) won for the first time in three starts this season. The righty tossed five innings for the first time this year, striking out five and walking none over 75 pitches.

MacKenzie Gore struck out four in three scoreless innings and Taylor Rogers worked the ninth for his 14th save.

Zach Eflin (1-3) nearly matched Clevinger with five strikeouts over six innings. He gave up a run in the fifth on a forceout.

REDS 5, GUARDIANS 4, 10 INNINGS

CLEVELAND (AP) – Mike Moustakas drew the third straight walk in the 10th inning by Nick Sandlin to force in a run, and Cincinnati held on to beat Cleveland.

Moustakas took three straight pitches from Sandlin (3-2) to bring in Matt Reynolds, who started the inning at second base.

Art Warren (2-1) gave up Owen Miller’s tying, two-run homer in the ninth. Rookie reliever Alexis Diaz struck out Cleveland star Jose Ramirez with the bases loaded for the final out and his first save.

GIANTS 10, ROCKIES 7

DENVER (AP) – Tommy La Stella homered on the second pitch of the game and doubled twice as San Francisco extended its dominance against Colorado.

The Giants have won 12 straight against their NL West rival.

Randal Grichuk homered and C.J. Cron had three hits for the Rockies, who have dropped eight of nine overall.

Alex Cobb (3-1) allowed seven runs in 5 1/3 innings. Chad Kuhl (3-2) gave up six runs, five earned, in three innings. Camilo Doval pitched the ninth inning for his seventh save.

RAYS 8, TIGERS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier, Kevin Phillips and Randy Arozarena each homered and drove in two runs, Shane McClanahan struck out seven in seven innings and Tampa Bay beat Detroit.

Ji-Man Choi also drove in two runs for the Rays, who broke Detroit’s four-game winning streak before an announced crowd of 8,475.

Kiermaier had three hits, including a leadoff homer in the second off Detroit starter Beau Brieske (0-3).

McClanahan (3-2) breezed through three perfect innings on 27 pitches before giving up an infield single to Robbie Grossman. He allowed one run on four hits.

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 1

MIAMI (AP) – Miguel Rojas homered, doubled and singled to lead Miami past Washington.

Jesus Sanchez also went deep and Jesus Aguilar had two hits for the Marlins, who will attempt to complete their second three-game sweep of the season against Washington on Wednesday.

Miami starter Cody Poteet pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first start of the season. Anthony Bender (1-3) relieved Poteet and threw one scoreless inning. Four additional Miami relievers combined to get the final 13 outs.

Joan Adon (1-7) allowed one run, five hits, struck out two and hit a batter with a pitch in 4 2/3 innings.

ATHLETICS 5, TWINS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Seth Brown hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, Sean Murphy followed with a two-run single and Oakland stopped its four-game losing streak against Minnesota.

Kevin Smith homered to end a long slump and help the Athletics break out of their collective offensive funk. The A’s entered with the lowest batting average in the majors (.199) and had scored one run in each of their previous three games.

Royce Lewis and Gary Sanchez homered for the Twins.

Zach Jackson (1-1) retired four batters for his first career win. Dany Jimenez got five outs for his seventh save.

Josh Winder (2-2) took the loss.

—

