Djitte, Gaines get 1st goals, Austin FC beats LA Galaxy 2-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Orrin McKinze Gaines II scored his first professional goal for his hometown club to highlight Austin FC’s 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday night.

Moussa Djitte also scored his first goal for the expansion Austin FC (6-16-4). Djitte scored in the 64th minute, knocking home his own rebound, and was replaced by Gaines in the 72nd minute, seven minutes before the second goal.

Gaines scored with a powerful volley after he settled a cross from Nick Lima.

Both goal scorers are just 21. Djitte made his second start in six appearance while Gaines was making just his third appearance.

L.A. (11-10-5) has just two wins in their last 14 games. Brad Stuver made seven saves.

