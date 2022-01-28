Dingle scores 31 to lift Penn over Harvard 78-74

BOSTON (AP)Jordan Dingle tied his career high with 31 points as Penn narrowly defeated Harvard 78-74 on Friday night.

Max Martz had 15 points and seven rebounds for Penn (8-12, 5-2 Ivy League). Clark Slajchert added 10 points, and Dingle hit 10 of 11 free throws.

Noah Kirkwood had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Crimson (10-7, 2-3). Luka Sakota added 18 points and Kale Catchings had 10 points.

