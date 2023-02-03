PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jordan Dingle had 25 points in Pennsylvania’s 74-65 win over Columbia on Friday night.

Dingle added five rebounds for the Quakers (12-11, 4-4 Ivy League). George Smith scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line. Max Martz finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding six rebounds.

The Lions (6-17, 1-7) were led in scoring by Zavian McLean, who finished with 19 points and two steals. Avery Brown added 18 points for Columbia. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa also had seven points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. The Lions extended their losing streak to seven straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Pennsylvania hosts Cornell and Columbia travels to play Princeton.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.