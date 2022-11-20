ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)The wildest play of the game belonged to the Bobcats. The win, eventually, went to the Wolverines.

Hunter Dickinson scored 24 points and had 14 rebounds as No. 20 Michigan, startled by a crazy buzzer-beater at the end of regulation, beat Ohio 70-66 in overtime Sunday.

”I’m exhausted,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said.

Down 63-61 with 2.1 seconds left in the second half, Ohio threw a length-of-the-court inbounds pass that hit the far rim. After a lucky bounce and a short miss, Dwight Wilson tossed in a floater to tie it as time expired.

As several Wolverines stared in disbelief, the basket stood after a video review and forced overtime.

Michigan (4-1) had taken a late lead when Kobe Bufkin was fouled after he grabbed a rebound of a missed Ohio shot with 2.1 seconds left and the score 61-all. Bufkin made both free throws, setting up Wilson’s basket.

The Wolverines ended up outscoring Ohio 7-3 in overtime.

”I feel like I played for 45 minutes, and I didn’t run up and down the floor. So I know those young men must be extremely tired,” Howard said.

”I have to give credit to Ohio,” he said. ”I’m not going to say we came out flat. Ohio did some good things out there that caused some of our missed shots and seven offensive rebounds in the first half, which gave them seven extra possessions. They did some really good things in the first half.”

Jett Howard added 13 for the Wolverines.

Wilson had 21 points to lead Ohio (1-3), while Jaylin Hunter had 14 points and Miles Brown 11.

”We’re really proud of our guys,” Ohio coach Jeff Boals said. ”Coming off the loss at Detroit, we had a couple good days of practice. They responded and competed right from the start.”

Ohio led most of the first half, but Michigan went on a 15-4 run to end the half to take a 33-31 lead. Dickinson scored Michigan’s last eight points, ending the run with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

It was the first meeting between the schools since March 16, 2012, when Ohio beat Michigan 65-60 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Michigan had won the previous three meetings.

Both were coming off of lopsided losses: Ohio lost at Detroit Mercy 88-74 on Wednesday, and Michigan lost 87-72 to Arizona State on Thursday.

”I think it shows toughness,” Bufkin said. ”Being able to find a way to win is always important, especially when you’re getting into the tournaments. You don’t always want to be in those situations, but sometimes it’s good to be in that experience.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A narrow win over a Mid-American Conference opponent likely won’t improve Michigan’s ranking when the latest poll comes out.

BIG PICTURE

It was the first of three consecutive home games for Michigan after three in a row on neutral sites. Ohio begins a three-game homestand of its own on Friday.

UP NEXT

Ohio: Home vs. Eastern Illinois on Friday.

Michigan: Hosts Jackson State on Wednesday.

—

