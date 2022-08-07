The Arizona Diamondbacks will look for a series victory against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday when the National League West rivals conclude their three-game set in Phoenix.

The Diamondbacks posted a 6-5 win in the series opener on Friday before the Rockies responded with a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

Ryan McMahon belted a solo homer over the center-field wall in the top of the ninth inning for Colorado, which has won two of three following a season high-tying, five-game losing skid.

“(Ian Kennedy has) got a really good fastball,” McMahon said. “I knew it was playing up. I didn’t really give him a reason to throw any other pitch, so I just committed to it, got the barrel to it, and got it good.”

Arizona’s Merrill Kelly, who received NL Pitcher of the Month recognition for July, allowed two runs on seven hits in a no-decision. He pitched into the eighth inning.

“Obviously today the offense was a little light,” McMahon said. “Merrill Kelly was pitching really well — he’s a really good pitcher.”

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was pleased with his starter’s performance, but wished his offense had been able to do more.

“(Kelly) gave up an early scratch run, and then really settled in,” Lovullo said. “We did enough offensively to get out to a lead. He gave up that solo home run (to Elehuris Montero) to tie up the game, and that was a shame because he threw the ball really well. I felt like he was in total control. It was a typical Merrill outing.

“We made some mistakes in a couple of key situations on the bases. I would be having a totally different conversation if we had done a little bit more offensively. That’s going to be the target. We just got to find a way to keep grinding, keep scratching. We did enough right, but I just don’t think it was consistent enough.”

The Diamondbacks will turn to Zach Davies (2-4, 4.28 ERA) on Sunday against fellow right-hander Jose Urena (1-3, 4.66) of the Rockies.

Davies missed all of July due to shoulder inflammation and made his return start on Monday. It didn’t go as planned, as he allowed four runs on three hits — including a pair of homers — and two walks in two innings of a no-decision against the Cleveland Guardians.

Davies is 4-3 with a 3.96 ERA in 10 career starts versus Colorado.

Urena pitched on Tuesday in San Diego, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks in four innings of a no-decision.

He has yet to record a decision despite posting a 7.94 ERA in three career appearances (one start) against Arizona.

After Saturday’s loss, the Diamondbacks are now 28-28 on their home field this season.

The division foes will meet again next weekend when the Diamondbacks make the return trip to Denver for a three-game series.

Colorado holds a 7-5 edge in the season series thus far.

