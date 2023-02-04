VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Tucker DeVries scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Drake beat Valparaiso 85-82 in double overtime on Saturday night.

Roman Penn scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (19-6, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference).

The Beacons (10-15, 4-10) were led in scoring by Ben Krikke, who finished with 27 points. Maximus Nelson added 18 points and six rebounds for Valparaiso. Kobe King also put up 13 points.

NEXT UP

Drake’s next game is Tuesday against Murray State on the road. Valparaiso visits Indiana State on Wednesday.

—

