Devils looking for a spark versus Lightning

The New Jersey Devils can find comfort in knowing that one of their top defensemen is close to returning.

Losers in eight of their last 10 games, the Devils will look for better results on Tuesday when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Newark, N.J.

The contest initially was slated to be played Jan. 10, but COVID-19 concerns among the Devils forced a rescheduling and sent the Lightning straight to Buffalo instead.

New Jersey hopes to see the return of Dougie Hamilton on Tuesday. He has been sidelined since taking a puck to the jaw against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 2. Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz took a shot that struck Hamilton within the game’s first seven minutes.

“I knew right away it was broken,” Hamilton said. “I knew based on the positioning of my teeth there was something wrong.”

Hamilton practiced with his teammates in a regular jersey Saturday, matching up with fellow defenseman Christian Jaros and serving as the extra defensive line in practice.

Jack Hughes scored in his return from a three-game absence due to COVID-19 and captain Nico Hischier also tallied in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Hischier knotted the game at 2-all at 2:51 of the third period, scoring for the fifth time during his career high-tying four-game goal streak.

Jesper Bratt (upper body) and Andreas Johnsson (lower body) were scratched in Sunday’s game, and center Janne Kuokkanen (wrist) was placed on injured reserve.

The Lightning will be looking to even the score with the Devils, who knocked off the Stanley Cup champions with four unanswered goals in a 5-3 contest in Tampa on Nov. 20.

Defenseman Victor Hedman and his crew found themselves in a similarly tight contest in Arizona Friday night, with the homestanding Coyotes twice cutting a two-goal deficit to one in the third period.

But the Lightning turned to their leading scorer to get them out of the desert with two points.

Captain Steven Stamkos scored twice on odd-man breaks in the third period, lifting the Lightning to a 4-3 victory over Arizona.

Stamkos pushed the lead to 3-1 on a two-on-one rush at 4:03 before accepting a nifty feed from Mathieu Joseph and scoring on a breakaway at 12:18.

“We put it in (Stamkos’) hands on one breakaway and one two-on-one. There’s a good chance the puck’s going to go in,” Hedman said on Bally Sports Sun.

Stamkos has produced 54 points (22 goals, 32 assists) this season for Tampa Bay, which has posted a 10-3-1 mark in its past 14 games.

“It’s just kind of been in our DNA for a while now, even going back to the last couple of playoff rounds, we’ve always bounced back after a loss,” Stamkos said. “We didn’t have the best start against Colorado (a 3-2 loss on Thursday), but it doesn’t linger because we had a really good start (Friday). We came in here and got the win after a game that we weren’t really happy with.”

Coach Jon Cooper said Monday that defenseman Erik Cernak (lower body) may play Tuesday against New Jersey

