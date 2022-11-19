KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Marques DeShields ran for 204 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, Kasim Hill threw two TD passes and Rhode Island beat Albany 35-21 Saturday in the season finale for both teams.

Evan Stewart recovered a fumble in the end zone to make it 7-7 early in the second quarter. Hill hit Kahtero Summers for a 12-yard touchdown less than 3 minutes later and Dylan Brown blocked a short field-goal attempt that Oneil ”Buzz” Robinson plucked out of the air and raced 96 yards for a TD that gave Rhode Island (7-4, 5-3 Colonial Athletic Association) a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Hill threw a 7-yard TD pass to Darius Savedge to make it 28-14 in the third quarter and DeShields capped the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run with 4:31 to play.

Reese Poffenbarger passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns – including a 66-yarder to Jackson Parker that opened the scoring – for Albany (3-8, 2-6).

