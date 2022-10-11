BREST, France (AP)French league club Brest fired its coach on Tuesday following another defeat.

Michel Der Zakarian was sacked for leading last-placed Brest to just one win and six points in 10 rounds.

Brest said Der Zakarian’s deputies Franck Rizzetto, David Bechkoura and Alexandre Garcia were also suspended. Julien Lachuer, Yvan Bourgis and Bruno Grougi will serve as caretakers.

Der Zakarian was appointed by Brest in June 2021 after he left Montpellier.

