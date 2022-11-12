NEW YORK (AP)Tim DeMorat threw for 482 yards and accounted for all six Fordham touchdowns in the Rams’ 45-10 rout of Lafayette on Saturday.

Fordham (8-2, 4-1 Patriot League), ranked 18th in the FCS coaches poll, put up 613 yards of offense and has scored 40 or more points in each of its games this season.

DeMorat threw four touchdown passes and ran for two. He has thrown a program- and league-record 47 touchdowns passes this season. He also stretched his school-record to 114 career touchdown passes.

DeMorat had a short-yardage touchdown run in the first and second quarters, and his 30-yard TD pass to Dequece Carter gave the Rams a 24-3 lead at halftime. DeMorat threw three touchdowns in the second half.

MJ Wright had 155 yards receiving on 11 catches for the Rams. Carter and Fotis Kokosioulis each had 117 yards receiving and two touchdown catches.

Ah-Shaun Davis threw for 124 yards with a touchdown and interception for Lafayette (3-7, 2-3).

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.