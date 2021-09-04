Delaware St. holds off D-II level Bowie St. 32-24

DOVER, Del. (AP)Sy’Veon Wilkerson ran for 101 yards and scored three touchdowns and Delaware State held off a late challenge from Division II-member Bowie State in a 32-24 win on Saturday in a season opener.

The Hornets built a 26-3 halftime lead before the Bulldogs battled back.

Ja’rome Johnson threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Victor Olayinka with 3:03 left to draw within 32-24. But the Hornets put the ball in Wilkerson’s hands and he ran for 13 yards on the final drive that ran the clock to end the game.

Johnson threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted four times.

