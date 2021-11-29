Delaware fires football coach Danny Rocco after 5 seasons

NEWARK, Del. (AP)Delaware fired football coach Danny Rocco on Monday after the Blue Hens went 5-6 this season.

Rocco went 31-23 in five seasons at Delaware and reached the FCS semifinals when the tournament was played this past April and May – but that success was sandwiched between losing records in 2019 and this season.

”The decision to make a coaching change came down to the expectations we have for winning championships year in and year out at Delaware,” athletic director Chrissi Rawak said. ”I believe this is the right time for us to bring in new leadership that will deliver these championship experiences on and off the field.”

Prior to taking over at Delaware, Rocco went 90-42 in 11 seasons as the coach at Liberty and Richmond.

”Coach Rocco has been a great leader of the young men in our football program and created a strong team culture in his time at Delaware,” Rawak said. ”He was committed to our student-athletes’ holistic experience and developed a solid foundation.”

