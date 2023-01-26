FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)C.J. Delancy scored 18 points as LIU beat Sacred Heart 74-70 on Thursday night.

Delancy added nine rebounds for the Sharks (3-18, 1-8 Northeast Conference). Andre Washington scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 16, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jake Cook shot 3 of 3 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points. The Sharks ended an eight-game slide.

Nico Galette led the Pioneers (11-12, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Bryce Johnson added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Sacred Heart. In addition, Raheem Solomon finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.