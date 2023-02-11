BOISE, Idaho (AP)Tyson Degenhart scored 20 points, Naje Smith added a double-double and Boise State beat Wyoming 75-63 on Saturday night.

Degenhart had five rebounds for the Broncos (19-6, 9-3 Mountain West Conference). Smith scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, adding three steals. Marcus Shaver Jr. made three 3-pointers and scored 17.

Jeremiah Oden and Hunter Maldonado scored 14 points apiece to lead the Cowboys (7-17, 2-10). Xavier Dusell finished with 13 points and two steals.

Boise State took the lead with 18:58 remaining in the first half and never looked back.

Boise State’s next game is Wednesday against Colorado State on the road. Wyoming visits New Mexico on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.