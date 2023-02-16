ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Debinha scored off a pass from Marta in the second half and Brazil won the opening match of the SheBelieves Cup 1-0 over Japan on Thursday.

Marta, who has been named FIFA World Player of the Year six times, came in as a second half substitute for Brazil. The game was Marta’s first since tearing the ACL in her left knee last March during a preseason National Women’s Soccer League’s tournament, which caused her to miss the entire 2022 season for the Orlando Pride.

Just a few minutes after entering the game, she sent a cross to Debinha, who scored to give Brazil the lead in the 72nd minute. It was the 58th international goal for Debinha, who plays for the NWSL’s Kansas City Current.

The United States was set to play Canada in the late game at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium. The four-team round-robin tournament moves to Nashville on Sunday.

The teams in the tournament will play in the Women’s World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand. With all four teams ranked in the top 11 internationally, the SheBelieves Cup is key preparation for the World Cup.

