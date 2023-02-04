WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Daniel Deaver’s 35 points led Navy over Holy Cross 86-68 on Saturday.

Deaver added 16 rebounds for the Midshipmen (13-11, 6-6 Patriot League), the first Navy player with a 30/15 game since David Robinson had 33 points and 15 rebounds on Feb. 9, 1987. Sean Yoder added 13 points while shooting 3 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds and nine assists. Tyler Nelson shot 5 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds. Christian Jones made 6 of 10 shots and had 13 points.

Gerrale Gates led the Crusaders (8-17, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Bo Montgomery added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists for Holy Cross.

