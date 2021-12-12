De Sousa leads Chattanooga rout of Tennessee Wesleyan 104-55

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)Silvio De Sousa had 20 points as Chattanooga routed Tennessee Wesleyan 104-55 on Sunday.

Jamaal Walker had 19 points for Chattanooga (9-1), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. David Jean-Baptiste added 15 points and six assists. Malachi Smith had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Chattanooga is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

The 104 points were a season best for Chattanooga. Meanwhile, the Mocs forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Bryant Bernard had 13 points for the Bulldogs. Brendon Tyler added seven rebounds. Darius Rozier had nine rebounds.

