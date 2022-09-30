CF Montreal boss Wilfried Nancy says his job would be “useless” if he had to outline the importance of his side’s pursuit of victory against lowly D.C. United this weekend in MLS, as the race for postseason places hots up nationwide.

The Canadian outfit sit second in the Eastern Conference after a remarkable campaign, but heading into the final few days of action, could remarkably still come top of the pile, if they take maximum returns and Philadelphia Union slip up in pursuit of the Supporters Shield.

With MLS Cup action secured either way, some may argue that it would be best to conserve energy – but the added perks of a top-spot finish are driving Montreal on to the very end.

“There was an imperative to win against Kansas City and we lost,” Nancy notes. “Does that make us dummies today? No. I don’t need to tell the guys that we have to win the game against DC because they’re last.

“If that’s what I have to say, my job is useless. The players know they have to give their all and fight on the pitch because otherwise they can’t play for us.

“They are building something interesting. They are preparing for next year and the coach is setting things up. It will be a difficult match and I don’t care if they are last. They will arrive here liberated and they will put their things in place.”

Opposite number Wayne Rooney has meanwhile confirmed Taxi Fountas will sit out the trip amid an alleged racism storm involving the player and Inter Miami’s Damion Lowe during their previous encounter.

“It’s a serious situation, and he is struggling a bit mentally with it,” the former Derby Country boss said. “The most important thing now is to give him the time to be with his family, and we await the outcome of the investigation.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Montreal – Romell Quioto

Called up for Honduras last month, the forward continues to go from strength to strength. He has 15 goals and six assists in MLS this term.

D.C. United – Christian Benteke

The Belgium international might only have one goal since his late season arrival. But he is a fearsome contender and exactly the kind of player that can shape D.C. around him.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– CF Montréal defeated D.C. United, 2-1, at Audi Field on July 23. Montreal has multiple wins over D.C. in a single season only twice, winning both meetings in both 2017 and 2020.

– CF Montréal has lost just one of its last 13 MLS matches (W9 D3) dating back to mid-July. The 30 points over those 13 games are the most Montreal has ever collected in a 13-game span in a single season in club history.

– D.C. United lost its league-high 19th match of the season on September 18 against Miami. A defeat in either of its final two matches would be the fourth 20-loss season in D.C. United’s MLS history. Since the breakaway shootout was abolished in 2000, no other team has more than two 20-loss seasons.

– CF Montréal’s goal against Revolution on September 17 was its 59th of the season, seven more than its scored in a season in the club’s MLS history. Forty-five of those 59 goals, including the one against New England, have been scored from open play, only the Union (48) have more this year.

– D.C. United has failed to score in seven of its last nine road matches (W1 D1 L7). The match preceding this run was a 5-3 win at Orlando on July 4, with United scoring one fewer goal over the last nine road games (4) than they did in that match.