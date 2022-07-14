LAS VEGAS (AP)JD Davison had 28 points and 10 assists, Juhann Begarin added 19 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-91 on Thursday for their third straight victory in the NBA Summer League.

Davison, the 53rd pick in the draft, made 5 of 6 field goals in the first half and scored 19 points to help Boston (3-1) take a 51-39 lead. Davison finished 9 of 14 overall, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Justin Jackson added 16 points, Brodric Thomas had 13, and Trevion Williams finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Ziaire Williams scored 21 points for Memphis (2-2). David Roddy and Kenny Lofton Jr. each had 16 points. The Grizzlies were just 3 of 20 from distance.

HAWKS 87, SPURS 86

Tyson Etienne scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half, including a go-ahead layup with 14.3 seconds left, and Atlanta handed San Antonio its fourth straight loss.

Atlanta (2-2) scored 14 straight points to make it 85-81 with two minutes remaining.

Sharife Cooper added 15 points and Tyrese Martin scored 13 for Atlanta.

Blake Wesley scored 20 points for San Antonio (0-4).

CAVALIERS 82, PISTONS 79

Cameron Young scored 15 points, RJ Nembhard Jr. added 14 and Cleveland beat Detroit.

Stanley Umude made a layup with 58 seconds left to give Detroit its first lead, 77-76, since 7-5. Ochai Agbaji made two free throws at the other end as Cleveland retook the lead with 45.3 left. The Cavaliers made 6 of 6 free throws in the final minute and Young blocked a 3-point attempt in the final seconds.

Agbaji had 12 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland (2-2).

Jules Bernard scored 14 points for Detroit (2-2).

The Pistons missed their first 12 3-pointers until Braxton Key beat the halftime buzzer to cut Cleveland’s lead to 45-26. The Pistons had 13 turnovers and just 10 field goals in the first half.

BULLS 89, HORNETS 73

Dalen Terry scored 20 points, Marko Simonovic had 17 points, 13 rebounds and four assists and Chicago eased past Charlotte.

Malcolm Hill and Makur Maker each scored 11 points for Chicago (3-1).

Bryce McGowens led Charlotte (2-2) with 15 points. Jalen Crutcher and JT Thor had 10 points apiece.

KNICKS 102, MAGIC 89

Miles McBride had 23 points and five assists, Quentin Grimes scored 22 with six rebounds and New York breezed past Orlando.

Jericho Sims, the only pick the Knicks (3-1) haven’t traded away in the last two drafts, added 12 points and 10 rebounds. New York, which will have three protected first-round picks in next year’s draft, chose Sims with the 58th selection (out of 60) in the 2021 draft.

Tommy Kuhse had 25 points and five steals to pace the Magic (2-2). Justin James scored 16 and Zavier Simpson added 10 points and nine assists.

Paolo Banchero, the top pick in this year’s draft, was among eight Orlando players who did not play.

BUCKS 100, MAVERICKS 89

Lindell Wigginton scored 25 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili added 19 and Milwaukee eased past Dallas.

Milwaukee (3-1) first-rounder MarJon Beauchamp – 24th overall and the Bucks’ only pick – finished with 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Moses Wright led Dallas (0-4) with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Jerrick Harding added 16 points and five assists.

TRAIL BLAZERS 85, ROCKETS 77

Keon Johnson hit four 3-pointers and scored 25 to lead Portland over Houston.

Second-round pick Jabari Walker had nine points and nine rebounds for Blazers (3-1).

No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Rockets. Tari Eason – the 17th pick – added 17 points and seven boards. Daishen Nix scored 15.

NETS 102, TIMBERWOLVES 83

Cam Thomas scored 26 points, Day’Ron Sharpe added 20 points and 10 rebounds and Brooklyn rolled to a win over Minnesota.

Thomas made four 3-pointers for the Nets (2-2). Sharpe sank 8 of 10 shots and grabbed four offensive boards. David Duke Jr. totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Kessler Edwards scored 15 with nine rebounds.

Wendell Moore Jr. led the Timberwolves (1-3) with 16 points. Josh Minott had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kevon Harris and Terrell Brown Jr. each scored 10.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports