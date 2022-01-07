Davis scores 39 to carry Detroit past Milwaukee 85-60

DETROIT (AP)Antoine Davis matched his season high with 39 points as Detroit romped past Milwaukee 85-60 on Friday night.

Noah Waterman had 12 points for Detroit (5-7, 3-0 Horizon League). Kevin McAdoo added 10 points. Madut Akec had 10 rebounds.

Detroit posted a season-high 18 3-pointers.

Detroit dominated the first half and led 48-20 at halftime. The Titans’ 48 points were a season high and Milwaukee’s 20 points were a season low.

Josh Thomas had 19 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (5-10, 3-3). Donovan Newby added 12 points.

DeAndre Gholston, the Panthers’ leading scorer entering the contest at 16 points per game, scored seven points on 3 of 14 shooting.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com