DETROIT (AP)Antoine Davis had 38 points as Detroit Mercy topped Green Bay 79-62 in the first round of the Horizon League tournament on Tuesday night.

Kevin McAdoo had 14 points for Detroit Mercy (14-14). DJ Harvey added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Kamari McGee had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Phoenix (5-25). Emmanuel Ansong added 11 points.

