MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Kendric Davis’s 26 points helped Memphis defeat VCU 62-47 on Sunday night.

Davis also added seven assists for the Tigers (2-1). Keonte Kennedy scored nine points for the Tigers and DeAndre Williams added eight points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

The Rams (3-2) were led by Jamir Watkins, who recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Brandon Johns Jr. added 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for VCU. Jayden Nunn had 10 points and two steals.

Up next for Memphis is a Thursday matchup with Seton Hall. VCU hosts Kennesaw State on Saturday.

