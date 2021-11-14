Rozier helps Hornets end Warriors’ winning streak at 7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Terry Rozier had a big jump-ball win and made two late free throws to help the Charlotte Hornets snap the Golden State Warriors’ winning streak at seven, 106-102 on Sunday night.

Draymond Green tied up Rozier at midcourt with 17 seconds left, forcing a jump ball at midcourt. The 6-foot-1 Rozier outleaped the 6-foot-6 Green and the Hornets controlled the jump, bringing the crowd to its feet.

The Warriors were forced to foul and Rozier and he made both free throws with 12.7 seconds to make it a two-possession game. Golden State missed its final two shots.

Rozier finished with 20 points, Miles Bridges had 22, LaMelo Ball added 21, and Cody Martin had 12 points and eight rebounds. The Hornets have won three straight after a five-game skid.

Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points for Golden State, and Stephen Curry added 24 points and 10 assists in his annual homecoming game. Coming off an eight-game homestand, the Warriors dropped to 11-2.

LAKERS 114, SPURS 106

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds and Los Angeles beat San Antonio.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 17 points in his season debut for the Lakers, and Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington each had 15 points.

Los Angeles led by 14 points in the second half, then held on improve to 3-3 since LeBron James was sidelined Nov. 4 because of an abdominal strain. The Lakers have won four overall games this season without James.

Davis had the big game two days after the Lakers were humbled by 24 points in a home loss to Minnesota, with the All-Star forward saying afterward the performance was ”embarrassing” and that the team lacked effort in a deciding third quarter.

Dejounte Murray had a triple-double for the Spurs with 22 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Keldon Johnson scored 24 points.

NETS 120, THUNDER 96

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Kevin Durant scored 33 points to help Brooklyn beat Oklahoma City.

Durant played eight seasons in Oklahoma City, winning four scoring titles and an MVP award and leading the Thunder to the NBA Finals once before joining Golden State in 2016. He was booed during pregame warmups and whenever he touched the ball early.

Patty Mills scored 29 points and made a career-high nine 3-pointers, and James Harden added 16 points and 13 assists. Brooklyn has won eight of nine.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points for the Thunder.

HAWKS 120, BUCKS 100

ATLANTA (AP) – Trae Young scored a season-best 42 points and Atlanta snapped a six-game losing streak, beating Milwaukee in an Eastern Conference final rematch.

Young just missed a triple-double, finishing with 10 assists and eight rebounds to push the Hawks to a much-needed victory.

Despite the return of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA champion Bucks lost for the seventh time in 10 games. Antetokounmpo scored 26 points in his return to the lineup after missing a game with a sprained right ankle. Jrue Holiday had 19 points.

SUNS 115, ROCKETS 89

HOUSTON (AP) – Devin Booker had 26 points and six assists and Phoenix won its eighth straight game and handed Houston its 11th loss in a row.

Booker had 16 points in the first quarter, and finished 9 of 23 from the field. JaVale McGee added 19 points and 14 rebounds, Chris Paul had 15 points and seven steals, and Mikal Bridges had 14 points and six rebounds.

Christian Wood had 17 points and eight rebounds for Houston. The Rockets are an NBA-worst 1-12.

NUGGETS 124, TRAIL BLAZERS 95

DENVER (AP) – Nikola Jokic just missed out on his third straight triple-double, finishing with 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Denver spoiled Chauncey Billups’ hometown return as Portland’s coach.

Billups, a Denver native who had two playing stints with the Nuggets, lost his head coaching debut in his hometown without star Damian Lillard. Lillard was out with what the team called a lower abdominal tendinopathy.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 21 points.