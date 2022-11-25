MALAGA, Spain (AP)Australia will play its first Davis Cup final since 2003 after coming from behind to beat Croatia 2-1 on Friday.

Borna Coric put Croatia ahead by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-3 in the first rubber, but Alex de Minuar leveled after defeating Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-2 to send it to the doubles.

Australian pair Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell then secured the semifinal win against Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic by 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4.

”This is what this team is about, that never-say-die attitude,” De Minaur said following his win to keep Australia alive.

Canada will face Italy on Saturday in the other semifinal.

The final is on Sunday on the indoor court in Malaga, Spain.

Australia won its 28th and last title in 2003. Only the United States has more with 32.

Two-time winner Croatia was the runner-up last year.

