Davis carries Jacksonville over Trinity Baptist 79-43

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Jordan Davis had 12 points as Jacksonville easily beat Trinity Baptist 79-43 on Tuesday night.

Bryce Workman had 12 points for Jacksonville (1-0). Osayi Osifo added 12 points and seven rebounds. George Pridgett had 10 points.

Tyrece Freeman had 15 points for the Eagles. Jacari Richardson added three points and one rebound.

